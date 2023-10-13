TCS vs Infosys vs HCL Tech: Which IT major should you pick for long term?

IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and HCL Technologies (HCL Tech) recently declared their September quarter (Q2) results. The Q2 earnings for all three firms either met or exceeded analyst expectations on the back of strong deal wins and a rise in revenue, however, narrowing revenue growth guidance and weak outlook were key negatives. But which of these three is the best of the lot? Let's find out: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock price trend Nifty IT has outperformed Nifty in 2023 YTD, after underperforming by 30 percent in 2022. The IT index has advanced over 12 percent this year so far as against a 9 percent jump in benchmark Nifty. However, the index is in line with the benchmark in the last 1 year with both indices gaining around 15 percent each in this period.

In the last 1 year, HCL Tech has risen the most, almost 25 percent, followed by TCS, which added 14 percent while Infosys is the weakest of the lost, up just 2 percent. In 2023 YTD as well, the trend is the same. HCL Tech gained the most, 18 percent, followed by TCS, which was up 9 percent. However, Infosys lost almost 4 percent in 2023 so far.

However, after the results, while TCS and Infosys declined, down 1.8 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively, HCL Tech was in the green, up 2 percent.

In the 10 months of 2023 so far, Infosys and HCL Tech have been positive in 6 months and in the red in 4. TCS, on the other hand, has been in the green in 7 of the 10 months so far this year.

Infosys gained the most in July, up 6 percent and shed the most in April, down 12 percent. Meanwhile, HCL Tech added the most in May, up 7.6 percent and declined the most in July, down 6 percent. Finally, TCS has advanced the most in January, up 5.2 percent and lost the most in March, down 3.2 percent.

However, in the long term, 3 years, the stocks have not given exceptional returns. HCL Tech was still the top gainer in this time, gaining 37 percent whereas Infosys and TCS rose 25 percent each in this period.

Earnings All three firms reported decent earnings for the September quarter.

TCS TCS kickstarted the September quarter earnings season on October 11, reporting a 9 percent rise in its net profit at ₹11,342 crore compared to ₹10,431 crore in the corresponding period last year. Sequentially, the net profit was muted, up just 0.5 percent. While the profit of the firm beat Street expectations in Q2, revenue missed estimates.

The revenue from operations rose 7.9 percent to ₹59,692 crore, compared to ₹55,309 crore in the corresponding period last year. The operating margin saw a nominal expansion of 0.3 percent year-on-year to 24.3 percent while the dollar revenue for the IT major stood at $7,210 million, compared to $7,226 million in the June quarter. TCS also reported the second-highest TCV ever in a quarter. The IT major did not make any changes in its guidance.

Infosys Infosys reported a 3 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at ₹6,212 crore in Q2FY24 while its consolidated revenue for the quarter rose 7 percent to ₹38,994 crore. In constant currency terms, the revenue grew by 2.5 percent YoY, beating estimates. Meanwhile, its EBIT margin rose 40 bps to 21.2 percent.

The IT major, however, narrowed its revenue growth guidance for the full year at the upper end and has now guided for revenue growth of 1-2.5 percent for the full year. This comes after it sharply slashed the guidance last quarter to 1-3.5 percent from 4-7 percent. It also revised its FY24 revenue guidance to 1 percent from 2.5 percent. But, the company retained its operating margin guidance of 20-22 percent. The firm also reported its highest-ever large deals value at $7.7 billion in Q2 spread across all verticals and geographies.

HCL Tech Finally, HCL Technologies beat estimates, posting a 10 percent YoY growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹3,832 crore for the quarter ended September versus ₹3,489 crore in the last year period. Its revenue from operations during the period also rose 8 percent to ₹26,672 crore as against ₹24,686 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, its dollar revenue rose 0.8 percent at $3,225 million vs $3,200 million (QoQ).

The company also has lowered its FY24 revenue growth guidance to 4-5 percent year-on-year but has retained its FY24 EBIT margin guidance at 18-19 percent.

Which IT major has better long-term growth opportunities? Nirvi Ashar - Fundamental Analyst, Religare Broking, has picked TCS between the three. Amongst the three IT majors, all the companies have good growth potential but uncertainty around the macro environment is holding back growth and client spending. Having said that, the preferred pick in the sector would be TCS from the long-term investment perspective because of its leadership and better financial position in terms of growth and margins as compared to peers. Additionally, it has a large client base and strong order book as well as its focus on investment in capabilities and expansion into verticals and geographies would bode well for future growth.

Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research, Ventura Securities, has also chosen TCS over HCL Tech and Infosys. Despite the pessimistic outlook for the Indian IT industry, primarily due to reduced demand from the developed markets of the US and Europe, TCS stands out as a more promising option for long-term growth for investors when compared to Infosys and HCL Tech. Among the three major IT companies, TCS reported stronger performance in Q2FY24, attributed to substantial deal wins, especially with BSNL and JLR, totaling $11.1 billion. This figure surpassed both Q1FY24 ($7.7 billion) and Q2FY23 ($4.0 billion). In contrast, Infosys and HCL Tech experienced lower numbers. Additionally, Infosys and HCL Tech have revised their revenue growth projections, potentially impacting their operating margins.

On the contrary, Omkar Tanksale, Senior Research Analyst - IT, Axis Securities, liked HCL Tech the best. “We believe HCL tech is currently in a better position to achieve better revenue growth backed by solid deal wins, higher exposure in ER&D services and lower exposure to BFSI vertical compared to Infosys & TCS. HCL Tech also has better valuation comfort as compared to TCS and Infosys."

Gaurav Bissa, VP, InCred Equities, also prefers HCL Tech and Infosys over TCS. All three stocks look very strong in the long term. Infosys and HCL Tech have slightly better structure and are expected to make a fresh life high in the next 2 years. Both of these stocks have witnessed a smart bounce from rising trendline breakout retest levels and managed to sustain comfortably above that during the turbulent times seen in the last few weeks. These stocks may see some time correction, hence, investors are advised to keep a minimum 1-year horizon to invest in these names.

