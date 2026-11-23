TCS vs Infosys vs Wipro shares: Amid heavy selling in AI stocks in global markets and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index recording its worst week since 2020 last week, Indian IT stocks have continued to rise. Indian IT majors, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, etc., have seen strong buying in the last fortnight. TCS share price today is up by over 3%; Infosys shares also went up around 3% but failed to sustain at higher levels; Wipro shares are trading green after rising up to 2% against Friday's close

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According to stock market experts, Indian IT stocks are rising despite the global AI bloodbath because capital is rotating out of capital-intensive AI builders and into traditional software and services firms. They said that Indian IT firms do not own expensive chips or data centres. Investors view them as insulated from AI capex blowups.

Why are Indian IT stocks skyrocketing? On the reasons that are fueling the Indian IT shares, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “After steep corrections earlier in 2026—triggered by fears that AI agents would automate outsourcing—large-cap Indian IT stocks fell into oversold territory. Trading at roughly 14x–17x trailing P/E with strong free cash flows, buybacks, and around 2.7%–4.6% dividend yields, they have become defensive value plays.”

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Why isn't the AI bloodbath affecting Indian IT stocks? On reasons for Indian IT majors remaining insulated from the global AI bloodbath, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “Unlike hyperscalers, Indian IT firms do not own expensive chips or data centers. Investors view them as insulated from AI capex blowups: if AI adoption slows, enterprises still need traditional engineers; if AI scales rapidly, enterprises still need IT integrators to deploy it into legacy systems.”

The SEBI-registered market expert said that investors are selling off U.S. chipmakers, cloud giants, and AI labs that have spent hundreds of billions on data centers without clear returns on investment. Capital is rotating out of capital-intensive AI builders and into traditional software and services firms.

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Nasdaq 100 records worst week since 2020 The Nasdaq 100 fell 10.43% for the week ending November 20, 2026—its worst weekly drop since March 2020—closing at 25,028.98 after a 5.61% plunge on Friday alone. Amid a bloodbath in AI stocks, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite turned negating erasing all its gains in 2026.

Shares of NVIDIA, Anthropic, AMD, Broadcom, Micron were among the major drags for the AI bloodbath globally.

TCS vs Infosys vs Wipro: Which is better? Comparing the three Indian IT majors, Avinash Gorakshkar said, “TCS commands the largest scale and highest return on equity (~45.9%) among the three Indian IT majors, which is visible in today's rally in the Indian IT shares in the large-cap segment.”

However, Mahesh Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “One should not forget to compare the valuations and price-to-book value of the stock, while adding any stock in portfolio. On this parameter, Wirpo sahres are looking more attractive among the three IT stocks, followed by Infosys, while TCS trades at the highest premium due to its superior return on equity.”

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However, Ojha also maintained that all three Indian IT stocks are trading well below their historical 5-year valuation averages following the 2026 sector correction.

Wipro share price target Decoding the technical chart pattern of Wipro shares, Mahesh M Ojha said, “Wipro shares have strong support at ₹168, which is expected to remain sacrosanct. On the upper side, the IT stock is facing resistance at ₹192. On breaking above this resistance on a closing basis, we can expect Wipro share price to come close to ₹205 per share levels.”

Infosys share price target Speaking on the technical outlook of Infosys shares, Mahesh M Ojha said, "Infosys shares have strong support at ₹1060 followed by ₹1028, which is expected to remain sacrosanct. On the upper side, the IT stock is facing resistance at ₹1145. On breaking above this resistance on a closing basis, we can expect Infosys share price to come close to ₹1200 per share levels.”

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TCS share price target On the technical outlook for the TCS shares, the KC Securities expert said, "TCS shares have strong support at ₹2350 followed by ₹2280, which is expected to remain sacrosanct. On the upper side, the IT stock is facing resistance at ₹2485. On breaking above this resistance on a closing basis, we can expect Infosys share price to come close to ₹2560 per share levels.”

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).