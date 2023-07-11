TCS vs Infosys vs Wipro vs HCL Tech: Which IT stock to buy ahead of Q1 results 2023?2 min read 11 Jul 2023, 12:53 PM IST
Stocks to buy today: Q1 results 2023 begins this week in India, with TCS, HCL Technologies and Wipro set to declare their respective Q1 results this week
Q1 results 2023: First quarter results season for the financial year 2023-24 kickstart this week, however Dalal Street is eagerly waiting for 12th July 2023 when IT giants Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Technologies will declare their Q1FY24 results. On the following day i.e. on 13th July 2023, Wipro would declare its Q1 earnings for the financial year 2023-24. So, bargain hunters are expected to remain vigilant about attrition, margins and order intake news in regard to leading Indian IT majors.
