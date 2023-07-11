According to stock market experts, after lower-than-expected fourth quarter growth guidance by Accenture, IT segment in India is expected to remain in base building mode for next one to two quarters and in that case positional investors are expected to start accumulating their preferred IT stocks. They said that among four Indian IT majors, Infosys had given weak guidance after the fourth quarter results in the previous financial year but TCS and HCL Tech had given better quarterly numbers. They advised positional investors to look at margins, order book intake and rate of attrition. If any of these companies manages to give good news on any of these three front, that is going to become a blue eyed IT stock for both DII and FIIs.