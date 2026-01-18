TCS vs Infosys vs Wipro vs HCL Technologies: Which IT stock to buy after Q3 results 2026?

TCS vs Infosys vs Wipro vs HCL Technologies: After the announcement of Wipro Q3 results 2026 on Friday last week, Indian IT majors — TCS, Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Wipro- have now made their Q3 results public. The Q3 results for the 2026 season have sparked buzz that India's large-cap IT sector is gradually emerging from a prolonged consolidation phase. So, investors might be looking at the four large-cap Indian IT stocks — TCS, Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Wipro as a value pick. However, they might get confused about which of these four stocks will ultimately become a wealth creator.

According to stock market experts, Infosys delivered a resilient Q3 FY26 performance, while TCS reported a modest Q-o-Q revenue growth. They said that HCL Tech emerged as one of the stronger performers this quarter, but Wipro reported 7% YoY decline in profit.

Why an IT stock to buy after Q3 results? On why you should look at large-cap IT stocks to buy after Q3 results 2026, Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, said, "The Q3 FY26 earnings season has reinforced the view that India’s large-cap IT sector is gradually moving out of a prolonged consolidation phase. While near-term profitability has been impacted by one-time costs related to implementing new labour codes, underlying revenue momentum, deal wins, AI-led opportunities, and improving technical structures point to a more constructive medium-term outlook. With the IT index having underperformed sharply in 2025, down nearly 11%, valuations remain attractive, setting the stage for a potential turnaround in 2026 amid easing global monetary conditions and currency tailwinds."

TCS vs Infosys vs Wipro vs HCL Technologies Comparing the fundamentals of Indian IT majors after the Q3 results 2026, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, "After Q3 FY26 results, the Indian IT sector clearly shows a split between margin-led recovery stories and growth-led compounding stories, making stock selection critical for long-term investors. TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCL Technologies are all well-placed structurally, but their current trajectories differ meaningfully."

Seema Srivastava, an ICAI-certified CA (Chartered Accountant), said that TCS remains the sector’s benchmark for stability, scale, and execution consistency. Even though near-term growth is muted due to cautious enterprise spending, TCS continues to outperform peers on margin resilience, deal conversion quality and cash generation. Its diversified client base, superior offshore leverage, strong leadership in BFSI and steady AI monetisation through platform-led services make it the lowest-risk long-term compounder. However, upside may be capped by its sheer size, making it ideal for conservative investors seeking predictable returns rather than aggressive alpha.

"Infosys sits in a strong middle ground. Q3 FY26 showed healthy revenue growth and stellar large-deal wins, with AI-led demand via Topaz clearly resonating with global clients. However, the margin compression versus peers indicates continued reinvestment and pricing pressure. For long-term investors, Infosys offers a compelling mix of growth visibility, strong capital returns (buybacks/dividends), and improving market share, though margin expansion will be key to rerating. It suits investors comfortable with moderate volatility for better growth optionality than TCS," said Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities.

On suggestion to a long-term investor regarding these four Indian IT majors, Seema Srivastava said, "Wipro is the most interesting turnaround candidate. Q3 margins expanded sharply to 17.6% — the best in several years, driven by execution discipline, cost optimisation and improving delivery metrics. AI platforms like Wipro Intelligence, WINGS, and WEGA are beginning to contribute meaningfully, but the softness in bookings and lagging revenue growth remain concerns. For long-term investors, Wipro represents a margin-led recovery story, with high valuation comfort but patience required as growth traction may take time. Risk-reward is favourable, but execution consistency must be sustained."

TCS vs Infosys vs Wipro vs HCL Technologies: Which is better? On which stock to buy among these four large-cap Indian IT stocks, Seema Srivastava said, "HCL Technologies clearly stands out as the best balance of growth, margin and cash flow post Q3 FY26. Strong constant-currency growth, record deal wins, accelerating AI revenue, robust software portfolio and stable margins within guidance underscore its differentiated positioning. The company’s ability to scale AI services, engineering, cloud and software simultaneously, combined with high ROIC and strong dividend discipline, makes HCL Tech the most attractive long-term bet among peers for investors seeking both growth and profitability."

The SMC Global Securities expert said that investment differs as per the individual investor’s perspective and time horizon:

* Best long-term compounder with growth + margin visibility: HCL Technologies

* Low-risk core holding: TCS

* Growth-at-reasonable-valuation play: Infosys

* Turnaround/value opportunity: Wipro.

What technical chart suggests On what technical chart suggests regarding these Indian IT majors, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said, “Among large-cap IT names like Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro Limited, Infosys Limited, and HCL Technologies, the technical leadership clearly rests with HCL Tech and Infosys. HCL Tech has completed a 29-week cup-and-handle breakout at 1695, confirming trend strength and opening upside toward 1825 and beyond to 1938 as momentum builds. However, Infosys appears structurally stronger. The stock has gapped decisively above the 1625 resistance, signalling aggressive institutional demand and momentum expansion. The gap breakout projects an immediate upside toward the 1759 to 1768 zone, with a higher probability of follow-through. Compared to peers, Infosys shows superior price acceptance, cleaner volume confirmation, and stronger risk–reward, making it the preferred bet among the IT majors at this stage.”