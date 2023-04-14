Both Infosys and TCS, which together comprise 11 per cent of the Nifty 50 index weightage, missed analysts' estimates in quarterly profit as companies curtailed spending on tech to prepare for a cooling economy following turmoil in the US banking sector.

Net profit

TCS: Net profit at TCS surged to ₹11,392 crore from January to March, 14.8 per cent higher than the previous corresponding period. Analysts estimated ₹11,530 crore on average.

Infosys: The company posted a net profit of ₹6,128 crore, a growth of 7.8 per cent over the previous year. Analysts expected a profit of ₹6,613 crore.

Revenue

TCS: Revenue from operations for the Mumbai-headquartered firm came in at ₹59,160 crore, a 16.9 per cent on-year increase.

Infosys: The revenue growth in constant currency for FY23 came in at 15.4 per cent, lower than the guidance. Notably, during the December quarter earnings announcement, Infosys – which competes in the market with TCS, Wipro and other IT firms – had raised FY23 revenue guidance to 16-16.5 per cent (against the previously projected band of 15-16 per cent).

Revenue rose 16 per cent YoY in the fourth quarter of FY23 to ₹37,441 crore but represented a decline of 2.3 per cent when compared to December 2022 quarter.

The IT services major expects to post revenue growth of between 4 per cent and 7 per cent for the current fiscal year ending March 2024, lower than analyst expectations.

Top and bottomline figures

TCS: The company managed to report double-digit growth in the topline and bottom in Q4FY23. Both the top and bottomline figures were below Street estimates. Its outgoing CEO Rajesh Gopinathan conceded that the 0.6 per cent growth in the topline over the December quarter has been "weaker than anticipated" because of the setbacks in North America.

Infosys: The company missed analysts' estimates for both bottomline and topline.

Deal wins

TCS: Despite mounting economic challenges, Mumbai-based TCS has won some large contracts in recent months, including a deal worth more than $700 million, its largest in the UK in three years, with an insurance services provider.

Its January-March order book stood at $10 billion, down 11.5 per cent from a year ago, but with an "all-time high number of large deals.

Infosys: Infosys’ large deal total contract value stood at $2.1 billion in the three months to March.

Dividend

TCS: The board approved a final dividend of ₹24 per equity share.

Infosys: The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹17.50 per equity share for the financial year ending 31 March, 2023.

Headcount, attrition

TCS: During the March quarter, TCS turned back to its historical trend by becoming a net hirer, and added 821 employees to take the overall strength to 6.15 lakh people.

Employee attrition, a key metric for IT companies, was at 20.1 percent, up from 15.3 percent in the previous quarter.

Milind Lakkad, the Chief Human Resources Officer, said the company is maintaining the 40,000 freshers-hire target for FY24 and has already made 46,000 offers. The salary revisions will be like usual, and the top performers will get a 12-15 per cent hike, he said.

Infosys: Infosys' head count witnessed a net reduction of 3,611 employees in the March 2023 quarter as compared to the previous quarter, and the total workforce strength slipped to 3,43,234 as of 31 March, 2023.

Infosys' voluntary attrition – a metric keenly watched by analysts – showed improvement, easing worries. The attrition rate stood at 20.9 per cent in Q4 FY23 against 24.3 per cent in Q3.

What Bloomberg Intelligence says

TCS: Anurag Rana, senior analyst, said: “Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) fiscal 4Q23 results could highlight increased client demand for cost rationalization as various industries grapple with the possibility of a near-term recession."

Infosys: Rana said: “Software companies have already seen a reduction in demand from enterprise clients and Infosys may also see a similar pullback. However, we do expect the company to grow faster than most of its peers given its large digital footprint."

Shares

TCS shares closed 1.53 per cent lower at ₹3,192.00 apiece in Mumbai trading on Thursday post the earnings announcement, while shares of Infosys settled 3.14 per cent down at ₹1,383.40 apiece ahead of the Q4 numbers.

