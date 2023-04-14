TCS vs Infosys: Which IT major reported better Q4 results?3 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 09:54 AM IST
- TCS shares closed 1.53 per cent lower in Mumbai trading on Thursday post the earnings announcement, while shares of Infosys settled 3.14 per cent down ahead of the Q4 numbers
India's showpiece $245 billion software services sector, led by Infosys and bigger rival Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), left Dalal Street unimpressed post their March-quarter results (Q4FY23).
