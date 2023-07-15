TCS vs Wipro vs HCL: Which IT stock to buy after Q1 results 2023 — explained

In the week gone by, TCS share price ascended over 6.50 per cent, Wipro share price surged little over 3 per cent on Friday while HCL Tech share 3.50 per cent on Friday session. According to stock market experts, upside movement in IT stocks have come after the announcement of Q1 results of TCS, HCL Tech and Wipro. They said that TCS has reported quarterly numbers that meets the expectations of Dalal Street. However, after rally in most of the IT stocks, positional investors looking for the bargain hunting might feel confused as to which IT stock they should buy after the announcement of Q1 results for the current financial year.