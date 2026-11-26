Despite the renewed threat of Trump's tariffs, the Indian IT stocks witnessed strong buying on Thursday. Among the Indian IT majors, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares opened with an upside gap at ₹2,523.60 per share and touched an intraday high of ₹2590, recording around 3% rise in the early morning session; Infosys shares opened higher at ₹1151 and touched an intraday high of ₹1,167.90, logging over 3% rise against the previous close; Wipro shares recorded around 4% rise, whereas HCL Tech shares rallied neraly 3%.

According to stock market experts, Indian IT stocks are rising despite the renewed threat of Trump's tariffs, as investors rotate out of expensive global AI stocks and into Indian IT services. They said that market participants appear to view the proposed U.S. tariffs as negotiable or less directly disruptive to software/services models than to physical goods.

Why are IT stocks rising despite Trump's tariff threat Speaking on the reason for rally in Indian IT stocks despite Trump's 25% tariff threat, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “Heavy foreign buying in Indian equities in November—crossing ₹1 lakh crore in net purchases—has lifted large-cap stocks, including major IT names where foreign investors hold substantial stakes.”

Gorakshkar said that Trump's tariffs are negotiable because the Trump administration proposed tariffs on multiple trading partners including India (with reports citing up to a 25% rate in USTR's probe), while the US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer indicated the tariff on Indian imports could be capped at 17% if a bilateral trade deal is reached. Officials and market commentary also suggest negotiations are progressing and physical goods tariffs may hit industrial exporters harder than IT services.

Is it the right time to buy IT stocks? Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said that global technology and AI-infrastructure shares have faced selling pressure amid questions over stretched valuations and returns on heavy AI capital expenditure. Indian IT firms focus more on software development, cloud migration, consulting, and enterprise implementation rather than massive chip or data-center capex, prompting investors to treat them as a relative safe haven.

Whether it is a right time to buy IT stocks, the SMC Global Securities expert said, “Amid FIIs pouring money into the Indian markets, buying an IT stock is advisable because banking and IT stocks have traditionally remained FIIs favourite. However, I would suggest buying large-cap IT stocks that are available at an attractive valuation and their fundamentals has to be strong.”

TCS vs Infosys vs Wipro vs HCL Tech: Which IT stock to buy? Speaking on the valuations of these four large-cap IT stocks,' Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “On a pure price-to-earnings (P/E) basis, Infosys (~15.37x) and Wipro (~15.43x) trade at the lowest valuations among the four, while TCS (~17.89x) offers stronger valuation-to-quality support given its superior return on equity.”

However, looking at the fundamentals along with the valuations, experts suggested buying TCS shares ahead of all large-cap Indian IT stocks.

TCS share price target Decoding the technical chart pattern of TCS shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “TCS shares are looking sideways to bullish on the technical chart pattern. The large-cap IT stock has strong support at ₹2350, which is expected to remain sacrosanct. On the upper side, TCS shares are facing resistance at ₹2730. Breaking abobe this resistance, TCS share price may try to come close to ₹2900.”

Bagadia advised existing TCS shareholders to hold the scrip, maintainint stop-loss at ₹2350 for the upside target of ₹2900. He said that fresh investors can also initiate buying at CMP for the short-term targets of ₹2730 and ₹2900, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹2350.