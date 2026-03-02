TCS, Wipro to Infosys: US-Iran war inflicts fresh pain! IT stocks crash up to 6% after ₹5.7 lakh cr AI-led rout in Feb

IT stocks crashed another 6% in intraday trading on Monday, March 2, amid the US-Iran war, extending the abysmal performance seen last month amid worries that artificial intelligence (AI) could disrupt the labour-intensive IT sector in India by streamlining project timelines and reducing order wins.

The Nifty IT index kicked off March with an over 2% cut to 29,889, nearing its 52-week low level of 29,875. Meanwhile, shares of several index heavyweights like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCL Technologies and Wipro shed between 1.5-3%.

Persistent Systems stock emerged as the worst performer, down 6%. Meanwhile, Coforge shares lost 4.8% to hit their one-year low today.

₹ 5.7 lakh crore wiped off from IT stocks in a month IT stocks have come under intense pressure in the last one month following the launch of a series of product releases, mostly by Anthropic, threatening to automate not just software engineering, but also workflows in myriad streams such as legal, financial data sets, cybersecurity, insurance broking, wealth management, and legacy modernisation.

A report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services had estimated that 12-15% of the IT sector's revenue faces direct exposure to AI-driven productivity/displacement risk, with incremental pressure from third-party software efficiencies and automation layers.

Against this backdrop, IT stocks in India have cracked 10-25% in a month. In February alone, the selloff wiped off ₹5.69 lakh crore from IT stocks' market capitalisation, according to data from Capitaline.

TCS shares emerged as the biggest wealth eroders, with a ₹176,019 crore m-cap loss, followed by Infosys, whose investors lost a cumulative ₹138,131 crore in a month.

