TCS, Wipro to Infosys: Why are Indian IT stocks falling after Accenture share price crash — explained
Accenture share price crashed over 9% after the global IT major revised its full-year revenue growth to 1-3 percent on Thursday
Stock market today: After weak guidance delivered by Accenture, the share price of the global IT major crashed over 9 percent at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). This led to a drop in the ADR (American Depository Receipt) shares of the Indian IT majors Wipro and Infosys. Accenture share price witnessed a sharp sell-off after the IT giant revised its full-year revenue growth expectation to 1 percent to 3 percent, which is lower than the early estimates of 3 percent to 5 percent. This significant drop in the Accenture revenue guidance hit Indian IT shares in early morning deals on Friday as the Nifty IT index is down to the tune of 3 percent. Indian IT majors Wipro, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and HCL Technologies are trading red after a huge drop against their Thursday close. This sell-off in the IT stocks dragged the Indian stock market into red territory as the Nifty 50 and Sensex today dipped around 0.30 percent in the early morning session.
