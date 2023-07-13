TCS, Wipro to Infosys: Why IT shares are skyrocketing today — explained

TCS, Wipro to Infosys: Why IT shares are skyrocketing today — explained2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 11:15 AM IST
Stock market today: Indian IT stocks, including TCS, Infosys, and Coforge, saw heavy buying interest following TCS's improved Q1 results and a drop in the US dollar after low US CPI data
Stock market today: After declaration of improved margins, attrition rate and order inflows during April to June 2023 quarter by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and ease in US dollar following ease in US CPI data, Indian IT stock witnessed heavy buying interest in early morning deals. TCS share price ascended ascended to the tune of 3 per cent in early morning session, Infosys shares went up around 3 per cent while Coforge share price added around 2.50 per cent during morning deals.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×