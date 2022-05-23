Why IT stocks are under pressure despite a weak rupee

Stock market today: Last week was one of the most difficult week for traders as markets oscillated sharply on both the sides. However, it was surprising for the traders as IT stocks continues to remain under pressure despite Indian National Rupee (INR) hit its record low against the US Dollar (USD). In last one week, IT majors like TCS, Infosys, Wipro ended in red zone logging weekly loss of near 3 per cent. MindTree share price shed near 2 per cent last week. However, Birlasoft shares surged around 4.50 per cent in last 5 trade sessions.

