TD Power shares up 350% up in 3 years, jumps 5% today as Sensex, Nifty jump massively | More upside? target, stop loss

TD Power shares jumped over 5.90% in Wednesday's trading session amid bull run on Dalal Street. The stock rally also came in ahead of its second quarter results announcement for financial year 2026-27 on Friday, November 13.

TD Power share price opened at ₹580.35 per share on NSE today, as compared to previous close of ₹571.65 on Monday and touched an intraday high of ₹604 on November 11.

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Meanwhile, the Indian equity market extended its winning streak on Wednesday, with the Sensex and Nifty surging over 1% each, supported by foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows and favourable market cues. The Sensex jumped more than 1,100 points, while the Nifty reclaimed the 25,300 mark, with banking and auto stocks leading the rally.

TD Power shares also witnessed a spurt in its trading volume on Wednesday. According to data available on NSE, around 39.76 lakh shares changed hands during the intraday session on Wednesday.

TD Power Systems recent business updates On October 12, TDS Power Systems said that the company's Fund Raising Committee approved the allotment of 77,41,935 equity shares to eligible institutional investors at ₹775 per share on October 12, 2026. Through this issue, the company raised approximately ₹600 crore. The issue price included a discount of 0.05% to the floor price of ₹775.35 per share.

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The fundraising issue opened on October 7 and closed on October 12, 2026. Following the allotment, the company's paid-up equity share capital increased from ₹31.37 crore to ₹32.14 crore, with the total number of outstanding equity shares rising from 31.37 crore to 32.14 crore.

TD Power share price returns TD Power Systems shares have witnessed a sharp correction in the near term, declining 18.60% over the past week and 25.30% in the last one month. However, the stock has maintained strong gains over longer periods, rising 76.01% year-to-date in 2026 and delivering a 52.46% return over the past year.

Despite the recent weakness, TD Power Systems has been a multibagger over the longer term. The stock has surged 350.30% over three years and delivered an impressive 1,519.64% return over five years.

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TD Power Systems share price outlook Brokerage firm PL Capital has given ‘buy’ rating to the TD Power Systems stock, with a target price of ₹870 - 940 and stop loss of ₹580.

“The stock has witnessed a significant run up in the last one year with series of higher low formation pattern visible on the daily chart maintaining the strong uptrend with recently having witnessed a short period of correction has taken support near the 620 zone and has indicated a decent revival to move above the resistance hurdle of 680 level to improve the outlook technically and once again can anticipate for another fresh round of upward move in the coming days. The RSI has corrected well from the overbought zone and is currently well positioned near the oversold zone with indication of a positive trend reversal to signal a buy and with much upside potential visible, can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for the upside targets of 870 and 940 levels keeping the stop loss of 580 level,” the firm said.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.