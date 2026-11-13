TD Power Systems share price soars over 9%: Dividend declared, Q2 profit more than doubles - Should you buy?

TD Power share price: Shares of AC generator and electric motor manufacturer TD Power Systems rallied over 9% on Friday, November 13, after the company announced a strong set of financial results for the September 2026 quarter. The company more than doubled its consolidated net profit year-on-year, supported by robust revenue growth and improved operating performance.

Advertisement

Alongside its quarterly earnings, TD Power Systems also announced an interim dividend for FY27, offering an additional development for shareholders to track. The company reported strong order inflows and expressed confidence in its business outlook for FY27 and FY28, while upgrading its revenue guidance for the current financial year.

Dividend: The company's board declared an interim dividend of ₹0.65 per share, with a face value of ₹1 each, for the financial year ending March 31, 2027.

The record date for determining shareholder eligibility has been fixed at November 18. The payment of the interim dividend will be made within 30 days of its declaration.

TD Power Systems Q2 results: Profit more than doubles, dividend announced TD Power Systems reported a 105.58% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹123.74 crore in the July-September quarter of FY27, compared with ₹60.19 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Advertisement

Revenue from operations increased 85.94% to ₹841.31 crore in the reporting quarter from ₹452.46 crore in Q2 FY26.

The company's operating performance also improved significantly, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rising 110.11% to ₹174 crore from ₹83 crore in the year-ago period.

EBITDA margin expanded to 20.63% in Q2 FY27 from 18.26% in Q2 FY26, indicating an improvement in operating profitability.

However, total expenses also increased 79.85% year-on-year to ₹675.77 crore from ₹375.74 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The increase was primarily driven by higher raw material consumption, with the cost of materials consumed rising to ₹630.11 crore from ₹309.34 crore in Q2 FY26. Employee benefit expenses also increased to ₹61.66 crore.

Advertisement

On the business outlook, TD Power Systems said order inflows remained very strong, with the pipeline extremely buoyant across all segments.

"The order-inflow run-rate has been increasing every quarter and has exceeded ₹750-800 crore per quarter — placing the emphasis squarely on execution, and the company is well positioned to deliver close to the inflow rate," the company said.

TD Power Systems added that its outlook for FY27 and FY28 remained strong. It also upgraded its FY27 revenue guidance to a range of ₹2,900-3,000 crore.

TD Power Systems share price trend: Stock jumps 9%, gains 1,770% in five years TD Power Systems shares rallied as much as 9.4% to an intraday high of ₹685 apiece on the BSE on Friday, November 13, following the company's strong quarterly earnings and dividend announcement.

Advertisement

Despite the latest gains, the stock remains around 20% below its 52-week high of ₹856, recorded in October 2026. Meanwhile, its 52-week low stood at ₹301.80, touched in January 2026.

The stock has witnessed mixed performance across shorter time frames. It has declined 16% over the past one month and 9.5% in three months. However, it has gained 14% over six months and advanced 72% over the past year.

Over a five-year period, TD Power Systems has delivered multibagger returns, surging approximately 1,770%.

Should you buy? Monarch Networth Capital said TD Power Systems is well positioned to benefit from the global growth in artificial intelligence (AI) and data-centre power demand, with exports expected to remain its primary growth driver over the medium term.

Advertisement

Monarch Networth Capital retained its 'Hold' rating on the stock. The brokerage gave a target price of ₹756 per share, implying a 21% upside.

The brokerage noted that ongoing efforts to remove production bottlenecks and planned capacity expansion should help the company tap its strong order pipeline. Its potential entry into the large generator segment could further expand its addressable market and sustain growth beyond FY28E. Demand for gas engines and gas turbines also remains strong, supported by rising power requirements from AI and data centres, as well as increasing demand for captive power generation, Monarch Networth Capital said.

Technical Outlook According to Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager - Technical Research, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited,TDPOWERSYS is currently trading within a range, with ₹640 acting as an important support and ₹685 as the immediate resistance. A sustained breakout above ₹685 could trigger fresh buying interest and potentially lead to further upside.

Advertisement

“However, the hourly RSI is currently in an overextended zone, indicating that the stock has witnessed strong upward momentum in the short term. This raises the possibility of temporary consolidation or a pullback before the next move. Hence, fresh aggressive buying should be avoided at current levels. Traders are advised to adopt a wait-and-watch approach and look for either a healthy correction towards support or a decisive breakout above ₹685 before taking a fresh position,” he added.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.