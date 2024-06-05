TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's poll win spurs stock rally: Heritage Foods up 20%, Amara Raja rises 13%. Should you buy?
The stock market on June 5 witnessed significant rallies in two stocks linked to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, who will take oath as Andhra CM on June 9. Heritage Foods surged 20 per cent to ₹546.95 on BSE, while Amara Raja Energy rose 13.04 per cent to ₹1,224.40.
The Indian equity market on Wednesday witnessed robust rallies in two stocks — Heritage Foods and Amara Raja Energy — which are linked to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu.
