TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu's family-run Heritage Foods shares jumps 100% in one month. More steam left?
TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu's family-run Heritage Foods share price has risen from ₹343 to ₹727.35 apiece in one month
Multibagger stock: The market performance of Heritage Foods shares, a family-run business led by TDP leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu's family, has been nothing short of extraordinary. In the past six sessions alone, Heritage Foods share price has consistently hit the 10 percent upper circuit, propelling the FMCG stock to new heights. This upward trajectory, spanning a month, has catapulted the stock into the league of top market performers. The share price has skyrocketed from ₹346 to ₹727.35 apiece on NSE, marking an astounding 100 percent increase.
