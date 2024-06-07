TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu's wife earns ₹579 crore in five days from this FMCG stock
TDP leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu's wife Nara Bhuvneshwari is leading promoter of this FMCG company
Stock market news: The recent uptrend in Heritage Foods shares, which have been on the rise for the past five days, is one of the significant developments on Dalal Street. Despite the stock market crash following the disappointing Lok Sabha Election results on Tuesday, the FMCG stock remained resilient. This resilience can be attributed to the shareholding pattern of Heritage Foods Ltd for the January to March 2024 quarter, where Nara Bhuvneshwari — wife of TDP leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu — owns a substantial 24.37 percent stake in the FMCG company. In the recent Heritage Foods share price rally, Nara Bhuvneshwari's net worth has surged by a staggering ₹579 crore in just five days.
