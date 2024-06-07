Markets
TDP-related stocks take centerstage after ‘Modi stocks’
Equitymaster 5 min read 07 Jun 2024, 12:44 PM IST
Summary
- These stocks have moved up ever since the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) emerged as a key player in the formation of national government.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of Andhra Pradesh has received attention across the country.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less