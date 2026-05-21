TeamLease Services announces ₹238 crore share buyback at ₹1,600 per share; posts 26% rise in Q4 net profit

Recruitment & human resource services company TeamLease Services on Wednesday announced that its board has approved a share buyback proposal to repurchase over 14.87 lakh equity shares from existing shareholders through the tender offer route on a proportionate basis. The company fixed the buyback price at ₹1,600 per share, with the total buyback consideration amounting to up to ₹238 crore.

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According to the company, the buyback size represents 8.87% of its total paid-up equity share capital as of March 31, 2026.

The buyback will be funded through the company’s existing free cash balances and is equivalent to up to 25% of its free reserves.

The board has also constituted a committee to oversee and execute the proposed buyback process. Under the buyback plan, eligible shareholders will receive cash consideration for shares tendered under the offer.

“The process, Record Date, timelines, and other requisite details of the Buyback shall be set out in the public announcement and the letter of offer, in accordance with the Buyback Regulations,” the company stated.

TeamLease Stock Performance The announcement comes at a time when the stock has continued to underperform on the bourses. TeamLease shares have declined 26% over the past one year and are down 10% on a year-to-date basis.

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Just today, the stock is down 3% to its day's low of ₹1,370.90 per share on BSE.

It had hit its 52-week high of ₹2,499 in May 2025 and 52-week low of ₹1,063.40 in March 2026.

TeamLease Q4 earnings and operational performance Alongside the buyback announcement, TeamLease Services reported its financial results for the March quarter of FY26. The company posted a net profit of ₹44 crore for Q4FY26, registering a 26% increase compared with ₹35 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations during the quarter rose 2.34% year-on-year to ₹2,925 crore from ₹2,858 crore in Q4FY25. On a sequential basis, profit after tax increased 5% from ₹42 crore reported in Q3FY26, although revenue declined 2% from ₹2,990 crore in the October-December quarter.

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For the full financial year FY26, the company reported revenue of ₹11,791 crore compared with ₹11,156 crore in FY25, while net profit increased 28% during the same period.

EBITDA for the March quarter stood at ₹46 crore, down 4% from ₹48 crore in the year-ago quarter. However, EBITDA rose 8% sequentially from ₹43 crore in Q3FY26. EBITDA margin for the quarter came in at 1.5%, compared with 1.4% in the previous quarter and 1.7% in the corresponding quarter last year.

Operationally, the company added 109 new enterprise client logos during the quarter. It also said that around 24% of gross associates hired during the period were first-time job seekers, reinforcing its employability focus. TeamLease further reported approximately 6,000 net headcount additions during the quarter, with hiring growth spread across sectors.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.