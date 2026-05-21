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TeamLease Services announces ₹238 crore share buyback at ₹1,600 per share; posts 26% rise in Q4 net profit

TeamLease Services approved a buyback of 14.87 lakh shares at 1,600 each, totaling up to 238 crore, representing 8.87% of equity capital. The buyback will be funded through cash reserves, and a committee has been formed to oversee the process.

Pranati Deva
Published21 May 2026, 11:42 AM IST
TeamLease Services announces share buyback
TeamLease Services announces share buyback
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Recruitment & human resource services company TeamLease Services on Wednesday announced that its board has approved a share buyback proposal to repurchase over 14.87 lakh equity shares from existing shareholders through the tender offer route on a proportionate basis. The company fixed the buyback price at 1,600 per share, with the total buyback consideration amounting to up to 238 crore.

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According to the company, the buyback size represents 8.87% of its total paid-up equity share capital as of March 31, 2026.

The buyback will be funded through the company’s existing free cash balances and is equivalent to up to 25% of its free reserves.

The board has also constituted a committee to oversee and execute the proposed buyback process. Under the buyback plan, eligible shareholders will receive cash consideration for shares tendered under the offer.

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“The process, Record Date, timelines, and other requisite details of the Buyback shall be set out in the public announcement and the letter of offer, in accordance with the Buyback Regulations,” the company stated.

TeamLease Stock Performance

The announcement comes at a time when the stock has continued to underperform on the bourses. TeamLease shares have declined 26% over the past one year and are down 10% on a year-to-date basis.

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Just today, the stock is down 3% to its day's low of 1,370.90 per share on BSE.

It had hit its 52-week high of 2,499 in May 2025 and 52-week low of 1,063.40 in March 2026.

TeamLease Q4 earnings and operational performance

Alongside the buyback announcement, TeamLease Services reported its financial results for the March quarter of FY26. The company posted a net profit of 44 crore for Q4FY26, registering a 26% increase compared with 35 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations during the quarter rose 2.34% year-on-year to 2,925 crore from 2,858 crore in Q4FY25. On a sequential basis, profit after tax increased 5% from 42 crore reported in Q3FY26, although revenue declined 2% from 2,990 crore in the October-December quarter.

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For the full financial year FY26, the company reported revenue of 11,791 crore compared with 11,156 crore in FY25, while net profit increased 28% during the same period.

EBITDA for the March quarter stood at 46 crore, down 4% from 48 crore in the year-ago quarter. However, EBITDA rose 8% sequentially from 43 crore in Q3FY26. EBITDA margin for the quarter came in at 1.5%, compared with 1.4% in the previous quarter and 1.7% in the corresponding quarter last year.

Operationally, the company added 109 new enterprise client logos during the quarter. It also said that around 24% of gross associates hired during the period were first-time job seekers, reinforcing its employability focus. TeamLease further reported approximately 6,000 net headcount additions during the quarter, with hiring growth spread across sectors.

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About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

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