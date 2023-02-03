TeamLease Services to buy back shares at ₹3,050 apiece
- TeamLease Services will buy back up to 3,27,869 shares or 1.92% of the company's paid-up equity
One of India’s largest staffing firms TeamLease Services on Friday said it will buy back shares worth up to ₹100 crore at ₹3,050 per share through the tender offer route, according to an exchange filing.
