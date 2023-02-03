TeamLease Services to buy back shares at 3,050 apiece

Commenting on the quarterly results, Ashok Reddy, managing director, said, “Weak festive demand in general staffing and headwinds in specialized staffing impacted our growth rates this quarter both on QoQ and YoY basis. We have started working on alternative placement of apprentices under NEEM program. Margins will be under pressure for the coming quarters given the soft demand, realization pressure, NEEM impact. Core employee headcount has been reduced by 9% on account of digitization and tighter cost control."