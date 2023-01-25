TeamLease to consider share buyback next week, shows 14% revenue growth in Q3

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “we wish to hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, February 03, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. IST, inter-alia, to consider and if deem fit, to review, consider and approve the proposal for buyback of the equity shares of the Company as well as matters related / incidental thereto."