TeamLease’s investor exodus: Can IT staffing bounce back amid mounting headwinds?
Ananya Roy 5 min read 10 May 2025, 09:00 AM IST
SummaryForeign investors have slashed their stakes in TeamLease as margins erode and IT staffing falters. But domestic institutions are betting big on a turnaround, can specialized staffing deliver?
TeamLease Services, one of India’s largest staffing companies, has fallen out of favour with investors after a stellar post-pandemic run. Having doubled investor wealth during the pandemic, the company has since erased nearly 38% of that value in the March 2025 quarter, as challenges in its high-margin segments mount.
