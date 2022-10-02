Largest Indian IT company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will be considering a second interim dividend for the financial year FY23 in a board meeting scheduled on October 10. Also, TCS will announce its financial results for Q2 and six monthly periods of FY23. The Tata Group-backed firm has also announced a record date to determine eligible shareholders for the dividend benefits. In Q2, seasonal strength and digital services growth are likely to lift TCS revenue sequentially. Revival in EBIT margin is also expected due to the absorption of wage revision.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}