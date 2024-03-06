Tech Giants Drag Down US Stocks After Torrid Rally: Markets Wrap
Stocks came under pressure as a trio of tech heavyweights slid, with traders wading through mixed economic data in the run-up to Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress.
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks came under pressure as a trio of tech heavyweights slid, with traders wading through mixed economic data in the run-up to Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started