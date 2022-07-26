Tech investors can rent the dip

For parents, it is difficult to commit to full-time help if you don’t even know where your full-time office policy might land. Meanwhile, you can avoid committing to an in-home care provider by opting for on-demand service via a subscription to an online care platform. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ Sittercity, for example, touts its ability to find you a sitter in five minutes; but membership could cost you as much as $39 a month. Subscriptions to such services have lately been in high demand: IAC/InterActiveCorp, which closed on its purchase of Care.com in early 2020, says it has seen 30% subscriber growth on its care platform since the acquisition.