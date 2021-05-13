Tech leads stocks higher; Crude oil declines

Confidence that reigned supreme until two weeks ago on the U.S. economy and continued Federal Reserve stimulus has been jolted in the past week with non-farm payrolls falling far short of expectations and inflation rising by the most since 2009. While some investors insist the surge in consumer prices is a one-off reopening burst, the broader markets are hedging against the possibility it may persist and force the Fed to consider tapering its stimulus.

