Much of Tuesday’s strength for Wall Street was due to big gains for technology stocks. Investors have increasingly seen these stocks as some of the safer bets in the market, able to grow their profits even in a pandemic as more of daily life shifts online. They don’t need a big stimulus effort for the economy as much as other companies, leading to the much better performance for the tech-heavy Nasdaq over other indexes. Facebook jumped 7.1%, while Apple and Microsoft each rose more than 4%.