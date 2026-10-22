Tech Mahindra bonus issue: A sweet deal or market trap

Bonus shares reward shareholders by increasing their holdings at no cost. It also improves stock liquidity, and preserves company cash, while signalling strong financial health and growth prospects.
Bonus shares reward shareholders by increasing their holdings at no cost. It also improves stock liquidity, and preserves company cash, while signalling strong financial health and growth prospects.
These advantages make bonus issue a valuable tool in equity management for both companies and investors.
These advantages make bonus issue a valuable tool in equity management for both companies and investors.
Recently, a top IT company announced a bonus issue of shares. The stock in the news is Tech Mahindra.
Here's all you need to know about the bonus share details from the company:
• The Tech Mahindra board announced on 15 October 2026, a bonus issue of shares.
• The company has announced a bonus in the ratio of 1:1. This means that Tech Mahindra will give 1 additional share for every 1 share currently held by a shareholder.
• The record date for the proposed bonus of equity shares will be determined later by the company.
• This company’s last bonus issue was announced in Jan 2015.
• The face value of the shares would be ₹5.
So, is this Tech Mahindra bonus a sweet deal for shareholders?
Investors must note that, after the ex-bonus date, the stock will be adjusted. Share prices tend to fall based on the bonus-share ratio declared.
Let’s explain this with an example for better clarity. Let’s assume company A has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1. Let’s assume that, a day before the ex-bonus day, the stock closed at ₹300. The next day, being the ex-bonus day, the stock could correct by ₹150 or thereabouts, as shareholders buying after the ex-bonus date will not be entitled to the bonus.
The stock would therefore be traded around ₹150. We are not saying the price would be exactly ₹150, but rather around that level. This is simply because, after the ex-bonus day, you would be allotted twice as many shares. So, the price corrects by half. In short, the value of your holdings in company A is unlikely to change much.
What matters to investors here is studying Tech Mahindra's fundamentals, growth prospects, and future plans, and forgetting the short-term aspects.
So, is Tech Mahindra's likely bonus issue a sweet deal for shareholders? The answer lies in growth prospects and other aspects, particularly a thorough analysis of fundamentals.
In Q2FY27, the company reported revenue of ₹16,180 crore, up 15.6% year-on-year. Profit after tax stood at ₹1,586 crore, up 32.7% on-year. Investors appeared to have cheered the quarterly results, bonus, and dividend, with the stock jumping as much as 8% in trade on 16 October 2026.
What next?
With 7.2% on-year constant currency growth in Q2FY27, Tech Mahindra continues to sustain business momentum.
In Q2FY27, the company again saw strong deal wins. The company has seen strong deal wins, exceeding $1+ billion in each of the last four quarters, reflecting the strength of its customer relationships and the trust it has built.
During the quarter, Tech Mahindra was selected by a leading Canadian insurer as a strategic partner for an integrated Application Managed Services engagement spanning core insurance applications, vulnerability management, environment services, release engineering, and run operations. The engagement will accelerate platform modernization, improve operational efficiency, strengthen security, and enhance observability.
Management says it looks ahead with confidence, building on its legacy of innovation, entrepreneurship, and long-term value creation for its stakeholders.
About Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra is a global consulting service and systems integrator that operates in over 90 countries, delivering solutions with a blend of digital innovation and robust, industry-strong processes.
The company aims to enable enterprises, associates, and society to Rise for a more equal world, future readiness, and value creation.
Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.
Happy investing.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com