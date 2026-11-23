Tech Mahindra bonus issue record date: Shares of Tech Mahindra Limited ended 2% higher on Monday after the IT services major announced the record date for its bonus issue corporate action. The IT stock has delivered nearly 12.38% return in one month.

Shares of Tech Mahindra opened higher on Monday. Its shares retreated from intraday highs but remained in the green and ended 2.13% higher. For investors who closely track bonus issue details, here are all the key points to know.

Tech Mahindra bonus issue record date The company’s board of directors set Monday, November 30, as the record date to determine shareholders' eligibility for the corporate action. This effectively makes Friday, November 27, the last date for investors to buy the stock and qualify for the bonus issue.

Tech Mahindra bonus issue ratio The company’s board of directors had, earlier announced bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1. Which means that every eligible shareholder will receive extra share for every share they are holding on record date.

The board had approved “for Issue of Bonus Equity Shares in the ratio of 1:1, i.e. one (1) new fully paid-up Bonus Equity Share of Rs. 5/- (Rupees five only) each for every one (1) existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 5/- (Rupees five only) each.”

Tech Mahindra share price trend The stock closed 2.13% higher at ₹1779.10 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹1,74,388.28 crore on Monday, November 23. Its share price touched an intraday high of ₹1,808.95 and a low of ₹1,754.65.

The stock has delivered 12.38% in three months, 25.13% in six months, and 10.71%in 2026 so far.