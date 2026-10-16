Tech Mahindra dividend, bonus share 2026: Double delight for investors this Diwali | Should you buy ahead of record date

Tech Mahindra dividend, bonus share 2026: IT services firm Tech Mahindra, on 15 October, announced an interim dividend and bonus issue, along with the financial results for the September quarter FY27.

Tech Mahindra share price rallied as much as 8% , touching an intraday high of ₹1,979 per share on Friday after the announcement.

Tech Mahindra interim dividend details Tech Mahindra has announced an interim dividend of ₹15 per share, equivalent to 300% of its face value of ₹5. The record date to determine eligible shareholders is October 23, 2026, while the dividend payment is expected to be completed by November 13.

The IT services company has consistently rewarded shareholders through dividend payouts. In July, it announced a dividend of ₹36 per share, its highest-ever payout. Over the past three years, Tech Mahindra has distributed a total of ₹168 per share in dividends, including interim payouts of ₹15 per share in October 2024 and October 2025.

Tech Mahindra bonus share details Tech Mahindra has proposed a 1:1 bonus share issue and announced an interim dividend of ₹15 per share for the financial year 2026-27. The IT services company’s move comes as it continues to reward shareholders while focusing on business growth and improving margins.

Under the proposed bonus issue, the company’s board has recommended issuing one fully paid-up equity share with a face value of ₹5 for every existing fully paid-up equity share of the same face value held by shareholders. The proposal is subject to shareholder approval through a postal ballot. Tech Mahindra will announce the record date for determining eligible shareholders at a later stage.

This will be Tech Mahindra’s first bonus share issue since March 2015, when the company had issued one bonus share for every share held by investors.

Should investors buy Tech Mahindra stock ahead of record date? According to Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, for investors considering buying ahead of the record date, Tech Mahindra presents strong fundamental tailwinds.

She added that the sustained margin expansion, stable IT attrition at 11.7%, and consistent $1B+ deal pipeline highlight effective execution under current leadership. Furthermore, the bonus issue enhances long-term stock liquidity, while the interim dividend provides immediate cash flow.

“However, short-term investors should note that corporate actions do not generate immediate value creation on their own; share prices adjust downward proportionally on the ex-date to reflect the bonus split and dividend payout. Therefore, buying decisions should not rely solely on the upcoming entitlement dates,” she said.

She further went on to say that the IT stock remains an attractive candidate for long-term investors seeking strong balance sheet health backed by ₹7,330 Cr in cash and steady IT sector growth, provided current entry valuations align with individual portfolio risk profiles.

Meanwhile, Kunal Bajaj, Research Analyst at Choice Institutional Equities, believes that the dividend offers a direct cash payout, the bonus issue is largely a capital-structure adjustment and does not independently enhance earnings or intrinsic value.

“The more relevant investment considerations remain the sustainability of revenue growth, the pace of margin recovery and the company’s ability to translate its improving deal pipeline and AI-led opportunities into durable earnings growth,” Bajaj said.