Tech Mahindra Dividend: IT major declares 600% final dividend of ₹30/share; Total FY25 payout at ₹45/share

Tech Mahindra Dividend: Tech Mahindra announced a final dividend of 600 per cent at ₹30 per equity share for FY25, while declaring it's January-March quarter results for FY25.
“Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 30/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 5/- each (600 per cent) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025, subject to to the Members’ approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of the company,” said Tech Mahindra in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.
"The final dividend recommended is in addition to interim dividend of Rs. 15/- per equity share on face value of Rs. 5/- each i.e. 300 per cent in November 2024. The total dividend for FY 2024-25 will be Rs. 45/- per equity share on par value of Rs. 5/- each i.e. 900 per cent," added the IT major
