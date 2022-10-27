Tech Mahindra fixes dividend record date. Shares at 40% below 52-weeh high2 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 09:24 AM IST
- Tech Mahindra has given total dividend of ₹45 per share in the financial year 2021-22
Dividend paying stock: India's multinational IT company Tech Mahindra Ltd has announced record date for interim dividend payment. The board of directors of the company has fixed 10th November 2022 as record date for dividend payment. The IT major also informed Indian exchanges that the company board will consider interim dividend payment in its meeting scheduled on 1st November 2022. So, Tech Mahindra shareholders are advised to keep an eye on the outcome of scheduled board meeting outcome on 1st November 2022.