Dividend paying stock: India's multinational IT company Tech Mahindra Ltd has announced record date for interim dividend payment. The board of directors of the company has fixed 10th November 2022 as record date for dividend payment. The IT major also informed Indian exchanges that the company board will consider interim dividend payment in its meeting scheduled on 1st November 2022. So, Tech Mahindra shareholders are advised to keep an eye on the outcome of scheduled board meeting outcome on 1st November 2022.

Informing Indian stock market exchanges about interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23, Tech Mahindra Ltd said, "Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1)(e) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (“SEBI Listing Regulations 2015") and in continuation of our earlier communication dated 7th October, 2022 regarding conveying of Board Meeting on 31st October & 1st November, 2022, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors will also consider a proposal for payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23, at its meeting scheduled on 31st October & 1st November, 2022."

"The payment of Interim Dividend will be considered by the Board on 1st November, 2022," Tech Mahindra informed exchanges.

Tech Mahindra dividend record date

Informing about the dividend record date, the dividend paying stock's exchange communication informed, "Further pursuant to Regulation 42(2) the Company has fixed 10th November, 2022 as the record date for determining the members entitled to receive the Interim dividend, if approved by the Board." The interim dividend will be paid on ex-date basis. So, Tech Mahindra dividend ex-date is 9th November 2022.

Tech Mahindra share price history

After ushering in 2022, Tech Mahindra share price has remained under sell-off heat. The IT stock has corrected from ₹1785 to ₹1083 apiece levels in year-to-date (YTD) time, losing to the tune of 40 per cent in 2022. It climbed to its 52-week high of ₹1538 apiece on NSE in last week of December 2021 and has corrected by over 40 per cent since then. It made its 52-week low of ₹943.70 apiece in June 2022 and since then it has remained range bound in between ₹1150 to ₹1,000 apiece levels.

Tech Mahindra dividend history

In July 2022, Tech Mahindra has given ₹15 final dividend and ₹15 special dividend for the financial year 2021-22 while in February 2021 it had given ₹15 special dividend leading to total dividend of ₹45 in the financial year 2021-22. This means, its dividend yield for FY22 is currently at 4.15 per cent.