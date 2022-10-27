Tech Mahindra fixes dividend record date. Shares at 40% below 52-weeh high

Tech Mahindra share price history

After ushering in 2022, Tech Mahindra share price has remained under sell-off heat. The IT stock has corrected from ₹1785 to ₹1083 apiece levels in year-to-date (YTD) time, losing to the tune of 40 per cent in 2022. It climbed to its 52-week high of ₹1538 apiece on NSE in last week of December 2021 and has corrected by over 40 per cent since then. It made its 52-week low of ₹943.70 apiece in June 2022 and since then it has remained range bound in between ₹1150 to ₹1,000 apiece levels.