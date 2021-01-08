Tech Mahindra market cap goes past 1 lakh crore mark

Tech Mahindra's market capitalisation went past the ₹1-lakh crore mark helped by a rally in its stock price on Friday.

At the close of trade, the company's market valuation was at ₹1,01,671.34 crore on the BSE.

Shares of the company gained 5.64 per cent to close at ₹1,050.95 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 6.54 per cent to ₹1,059.95 -- its record high.

With this, the company has become the fifth information technology (IT) firm to enter the ₹1-lakh crore market capitalisation club.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCL Technologies Ltd and Wipro are the other IT firms to have a market valuation of more than ₹1 lakh crore.

Tech Mahindra is at the 33rd position in the ranking of top-100 companies by market capitalisation on the BSE.

Reliance Industries Ltd is the country's most-valued firm with a market valuation of ₹12,25,445.59 crore followed by TCS ( ₹11,70,875.36 crore).

The market valuation of Infosys was at ₹5,58,772.73 crore, HCL Technologies Ltd ₹2,69,860.43 crore and Wipro ₹2,45,845.27 crore.

IT stocks were in the limelight on Friday ahead of TCS' results.

