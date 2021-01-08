OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Tech Mahindra market cap goes past 1 lakh crore mark
Shares of the company gained 5.64 per cent to close at ₹1,050.95 on the BSE
Shares of the company gained 5.64 per cent to close at 1,050.95 on the BSE

Tech Mahindra market cap goes past 1 lakh crore mark

1 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2021, 09:37 PM IST PTI

  • At the close of trade, the company's market valuation was at 1,01,671.34 crore on the BSE
  • Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCL Technologies Ltd and Wipro are the other IT firms to have a market valuation of more than 1 lakh crore

Tech Mahindra's market capitalisation went past the 1-lakh crore mark helped by a rally in its stock price on Friday.

At the close of trade, the company's market valuation was at 1,01,671.34 crore on the BSE.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Also Read | How US democracy nearly came undone

Shares of the company gained 5.64 per cent to close at 1,050.95 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 6.54 per cent to 1,059.95 -- its record high.

With this, the company has become the fifth information technology (IT) firm to enter the 1-lakh crore market capitalisation club.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCL Technologies Ltd and Wipro are the other IT firms to have a market valuation of more than 1 lakh crore.

Tech Mahindra is at the 33rd position in the ranking of top-100 companies by market capitalisation on the BSE.

Reliance Industries Ltd is the country's most-valued firm with a market valuation of 12,25,445.59 crore followed by TCS ( 11,70,875.36 crore).

The market valuation of Infosys was at 5,58,772.73 crore, HCL Technologies Ltd 2,69,860.43 crore and Wipro 2,45,845.27 crore.

IT stocks were in the limelight on Friday ahead of TCS' results.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout