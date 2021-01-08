Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Tech Mahindra market cap goes past 1 lakh crore mark
Shares of the company gained 5.64 per cent to close at 1,050.95 on the BSE

Tech Mahindra market cap goes past 1 lakh crore mark

1 min read . 09:37 PM IST PTI

  • At the close of trade, the company's market valuation was at 1,01,671.34 crore on the BSE
  • Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCL Technologies Ltd and Wipro are the other IT firms to have a market valuation of more than 1 lakh crore

Tech Mahindra's market capitalisation went past the 1-lakh crore mark helped by a rally in its stock price on Friday.

Tech Mahindra's market capitalisation went past the 1-lakh crore mark helped by a rally in its stock price on Friday.

At the close of trade, the company's market valuation was at 1,01,671.34 crore on the BSE.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

At the close of trade, the company's market valuation was at 1,01,671.34 crore on the BSE.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | How US democracy nearly came undone

Shares of the company gained 5.64 per cent to close at 1,050.95 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 6.54 per cent to 1,059.95 -- its record high.

With this, the company has become the fifth information technology (IT) firm to enter the 1-lakh crore market capitalisation club.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCL Technologies Ltd and Wipro are the other IT firms to have a market valuation of more than 1 lakh crore.

Tech Mahindra is at the 33rd position in the ranking of top-100 companies by market capitalisation on the BSE.

Reliance Industries Ltd is the country's most-valued firm with a market valuation of 12,25,445.59 crore followed by TCS ( 11,70,875.36 crore).

The market valuation of Infosys was at 5,58,772.73 crore, HCL Technologies Ltd 2,69,860.43 crore and Wipro 2,45,845.27 crore.

IT stocks were in the limelight on Friday ahead of TCS' results.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.