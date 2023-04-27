Tech Mahindra misses estimates, records 26% drop in Q4 PAT to ₹1,118 cr; declares dividend1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 04:21 PM IST
- The company posted a consolidated net profit to ₹1,117.7 crore in the quarter that ended March 31, 2023, compared to a profit of ₹1,505.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Mahindra Group's flagship IT company, Tech Mahindra reported a broadly subdued performance in March 2023 quarter in terms of profitability. The company posted a consolidated net profit to ₹1,117.7 crore in the quarter that ended March 31, 2023, compared to a profit of ₹1,505.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. However, revenue picked up by 13.2% YoY. The company declared a final dividend for FY23.
