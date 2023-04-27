Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Tech Mahindra misses estimates, records 26% drop in Q4 PAT to 1,118 cr; declares dividend
Back

Mahindra Group's flagship IT company, Tech Mahindra reported a broadly subdued performance in March 2023 quarter in terms of profitability. The company posted a consolidated net profit to 1,117.7 crore in the quarter that ended March 31, 2023, compared to a profit of 1,505.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. However, revenue picked up by 13.2% YoY. The company declared a final dividend for FY23.

Brokerage ICICI Direct expected Tech Mahindra's revenue to come at 13,723.4 crore up by 13.3% YoY and flat sequentially. EBITDA was factored at 2,127.1 crore up by 1.9% YoY but down by 0.8% QoQ. PAT was estimated at 1,277.4 crore down by 15.2% YoY and 1.5% QoQ.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout