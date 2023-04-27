Hello User
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Tech Mahindra misses estimates, records 26% drop in Q4 PAT to 1,118 cr; declares dividend

Tech Mahindra misses estimates, records 26% drop in Q4 PAT to 1,118 cr; declares dividend

1 min read . 04:21 PM IST Pooja Sitaram Jaiswar
Tech Mahindra has declared a final dividend for FY23.

  • The company posted a consolidated net profit to 1,117.7 crore in the quarter that ended March 31, 2023, compared to a profit of 1,505.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Mahindra Group's flagship IT company, Tech Mahindra reported a broadly subdued performance in March 2023 quarter in terms of profitability. The company posted a consolidated net profit to 1,117.7 crore in the quarter that ended March 31, 2023, compared to a profit of 1,505.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. However, revenue picked up by 13.2% YoY. The company declared a final dividend for FY23.

Brokerage ICICI Direct expected Tech Mahindra's revenue to come at 13,723.4 crore up by 13.3% YoY and flat sequentially. EBITDA was factored at 2,127.1 crore up by 1.9% YoY but down by 0.8% QoQ. PAT was estimated at 1,277.4 crore down by 15.2% YoY and 1.5% QoQ.

