Tech Mahindra Q1 attrition rate at 12.6%, total headcount rises by 897 to 1,48,517 employees

Tech Mahindra's employee attrition rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1FY26) stood at 12.6 percent, trailing 12-month basis, up from 11.8 percent in the previous quarter (Q4FY25) and from 10 percent in Q1FY25.

In Q1FY26, Tech Mahindra’s total headcount increased to 1,48,517, up by 897 YoY.

Mohit Joshi, CEO and Managing Director, Tech Mahindra, said, “Our performance is steadily strengthening, reflecting disciplined execution and a focused strategy. Deal wins have increased by 44 percent on a last twelve months (LTM) basis, supported by broad-based momentum across verticals and geographies.”

Overall, the IT services firm Tech Mahindra delivered a strong set of results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1FY26), with its net profit rising 33.95 percent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,140.60 crore, compared to ₹851.50 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company’s performance was supported by sustained deal momentum and margin improvements despite a cautious macro environment.

Revenue and Profitability Metrics Revenue from operations grew 2.66 percent YoY to ₹13,351.20 crore, up from ₹13,005.50 crore in Q1FY25. In dollar terms, revenue rose 0.4 percent YoY to $1,564 million, while profit after tax (PAT) increased 30.2 percent to $133 million. PAT margins improved by 190 basis points (bps) on a YoY basis to 8.5 percent.

Operating profit (EBIT) rose 30.2 percent YoY to $172 million, with EBIT margin expanding by 260 bps to 11.1 percent — indicating healthy operational efficiency gains.

Robust Deal Pipeline The company reported total deal wins worth $809 million during the quarter, a sharp 51 percent increase YoY. Tech Mahindra highlighted a 44 percent growth in its total contract value over the last twelve months, underscoring strong client traction across key verticals.

Financial Position and Operational Highlights Tech Mahindra’s Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) increased slightly to 95 days, up by two days on a YoY basis. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter stood at ₹8,072 crore, reflecting continued financial prudence.

Rohit Anand, Chief Financial Officer of Tech Mahindra, said, “We have delivered seven consecutive quarters of margin expansion – a clear reflection of the discipline and focus across our organization. Even in an uncertain environment, our Project Fortius program continues to generate meaningful results and drive operational improvements.”

