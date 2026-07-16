Tech Mahindra Q1 Results Preview: Profit to witness double-digit rise; deal wins, AI bets, margin push in focus

Tech Mahindra Q1 Results Preview: IT major Tech Mahindra is expected to report strong double-digit profit growth for the April–June quarter (Q1) of FY27, driven largely by large deal ramp-ups in the telecom segment, according to brokerage estimates. The company’s board is scheduled to announce its financial results on Thursday, July 16.

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Despite the expected improvement in profitability, analysts remain cautious on the broader demand environment, citing macroeconomic uncertainty and disruptions from artificial intelligence-led shifts in spending patterns. Wipro is also set to report its Q1 earnings on the same day.

Anand Rathi believes the Q1 performance indicates stabilising demand rather than a strong recovery. The brokerage described the near-term outlook as modestly negative for Indian IT services, citing delayed deal closures and weak discretionary spending.

However, it highlighted that strong consulting bookings, large AI transformation programmes, and global confidence in AI-led spending could support long-term growth for large IT vendors.

Let's see what brokerages expect Revenue growth: Most brokerages expect Tech Mahindra’s revenue to grow about 1% quarter-on-quarter in constant currency terms, reflecting steady but unspectacular growth.

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ICICI Securities estimates revenue at ₹15,530 crore, implying a 16.3 percent year-on-year and 3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase. In constant currency terms, it expects growth of 1.1% sequentially.

YES Securities projects revenue at ₹15,290 crore, up 14.6% year-on-year and 1.4% sequentially, with constant currency growth pegged at 1% QoQ.

According to Motilal Oswal, constant currency growth is likely to remain around 1%, supported by continued ramp-up of large telecom contracts. Growth is expected to be led by the communications, BFSI and retail verticals, while automotive and high-tech segments are likely to remain under pressure.

Deal wins: Large deal wins continue to be a key driver for Tech Mahindra’s near-term performance. Analysts expect healthy deal inflows, although slightly moderating from previous quarters.

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Led by a ramp-up of strong large deals TCV won in FY26, partly offset by seasonal weakness in the Comviva business, ICICI Securities expects a 16.3% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 3% QoQ growth in revenue for the quarter under review to ₹15,530 crore.

Brokerages highlight that the key monitorable will be the pace at which these deal wins convert into actual revenue over the coming quarters, particularly as delays in deal closures remain a concern across the sector.

Margins: Operating margins are expected to improve sequentially, aided by cost optimisation initiatives and benefits from Project Fortius.

ICICI Securities expects EBIT margin to expand by 30 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 14.1%, driven by operating efficiencies and currency tailwinds. However, this could be partly offset by employee cost restructuring linked to new labour codes and headwinds from large deal ramp-ups. Motilal Oswal anticipates a sharper margin improvement of around 50 basis points to 14.3%, supported by delivery efficiencies and better gross margins.

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Most brokerages expect the company to reiterate its FY27 EBIT margin guidance of around 15%, with execution on cost initiatives remaining critical.

Profit growth: Profit growth is expected to be robust, supported by margin expansion and operating leverage.

ICICI Securities estimates profit after tax at ₹1,608.8 crore, marking a sharp 41.1% YoY and 18.8% sequential growth. Similarly, YES Securities forecasts PAT at around ₹1,610 crore, implying growth of 40.9% YoY and 18.7% QoQ.

Vertical performance: Telecom is expected to remain the biggest growth driver, supported by ramp-up of large deals.

ICICI Securities noted that communications, BFSI and retail segments are likely to drive growth, while automotive continues to remain weak. The brokerage also flagged that the high-tech vertical could remain volatile through FY27 due to reduced discretionary spending by global technology companies. Motilal Oswal echoed similar views, expecting BFSI to remain stable while high-tech continues to lag. Manufacturing is expected to remain stable despite weakness in the US automotive market.

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AI strategy and demand outlook: Management commentary on artificial intelligence and demand recovery will be closely tracked by investors.

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Kotak Institutional Equities noted that Tech Mahindra’s AI narrative has been less prominent compared to larger peers, and investors will look for clarity on its positioning and strategy in the AI-led transformation cycle.

Brokerages will also monitor the sustainability of telecom-led growth, demand trends in BFSI, and the company’s approach to balancing margin expansion with reinvestment for growth.

What to watch Key monitorables for Tech Mahindra’s Q1 earnings include deal conversion, margin trajectory, AI strategy, and demand trends across key verticals. While near-term growth appears steady, the sustainability of this momentum remains the bigger question.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.