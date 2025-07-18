Tech Mahindra Q1: Profit jumps, revenue stalls. What's next for investors?
While there were no major disappointments in the company's Q1 results, investors remain wary about revenue growth challenges in certain verticals and the Americas.
Tech Mahindra is a leading Indian multinational information technology services and consulting company. It is part of the Mahindra Group. The company operates worldwide, with a presence in over 90 countries and 148,517 employees. It serves clients in various sectors including banking, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, media and public services.