Tech Mahindra Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Tech Mahindra, the IT services company, is set to announce its Q3 results today. The company is expected to post muted earnings in the third quarter of FY25 on a sequential basis, with market participants focusing on the demand environment, deal pipeline and update on telecom verticals. Tech Mahindra is estimated to report a 103% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its Q3FY25 net profit. On a sequential basis, net profit is expected to fall 17%. The company’s revenue in the quarter ended December 2024 is estimated to remain flat due to seasonality in CME and enterprise, currency, and furlough headwinds. Analysts expect steady deal TCV in Q3, driven by a slight improvement in the demand environment. Margins are also expected to be flat QoQ. The outlook on margin and growth in the CME and BFS verticals will be the key monitorable. Stay tuned to our Tech Mahindra Q3 Results 2025 Live blog for the latest updates.
Nuvama sees 103% YoY growth in PAT to ₹1037.69 crore while revenue could grow 1.3% YoY to ₹13273.2 crore. TechM shall report 0.1% QoQ CC and -0.9% QoQ in USD.
The telecom segment is likely to remain flat due to positive Comviva seasonality. Margins shall remain flat QoQ, benefitting from efficiency measures, which the furlough impact will offset, said the brokerage.
Deal-wins are likely to be higher than Q2, according to Nuvama's estimates.
Tech Mahindra share price was marginally down in the morning session on Friday ahead of the Q3 earnings announcement.
Tech Mahindra Q3 Results Live: Tech Mahindra, the IT services company, is set to announce its financial results for the third quarter of FY25 today. The meeting of the board of directors of Tech Mahindra is scheduled for today, January 17, to approve the financial results for Q3FY25.