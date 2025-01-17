Tech Mahindra Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Net profit may jump 103% YoY, revenue seen flat; deal pipeline eyed

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:43 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Tech Mahindra is estimated to report a 103% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its Q3FY25 net profit. On a sequential basis, net profit is expected to fall 17%.