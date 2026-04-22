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Tech Mahindra Q4 Results 2026: Net profit rises 19% YoY to ₹1,356 crore; ₹36 per share dividend announced

Tech Mahindra's Q4FY26 profit rose 19% YoY to 1,356 crore, up from 1,142 crore last year. Revenue grew 12.6% YoY to 15,076 crore. A final dividend of 36 per share is recommended, totaling 51 including the interim dividend, pending AGM approval.

Pranati Deva
Updated22 Apr 2026, 02:52 PM IST
Tech Mahindra Q4 results
Tech Mahindra Q4 results(REUTERS)
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Tech Mahindra Q4 results: IT major Tech Mahindra on Wednesday, 22 April, reported around 19% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its March quarter (Q4FY26) consolidated profit to 1,356 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was 1142 crore. Sequentially, or on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the company's profit rose by 21% from 1118 crore in Q3FY26.

Tech Mahindra's consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter under review grew by 12.6% YoY to 15,076 crore from 13,384 crore in Q4FY25. On a QoQ basis, the revenue advanced 5% from 14,393 crore in Q3FY26.

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Tech Mahindra Dividend

It also recommended a final dividend of 36 per share.

“Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 36/- per equity share of the face value of Rs. 5/- each (720%) for the financial year ended 31st March 2026, subject to the Members’ approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of the Company,” the company said in a filing.

The final dividend recommended is in addition to the interim dividend of 15/- per share on the face value of 5/- each, i.e. 300% paid by the company in November 2025. The total dividend for FY 2025-26, subject to approval of the final dividend, will be 51, i.e. 1020%.

The record date for entitlement of the final dividend, if approved by the shareholders, is Friday, 3 July 2026, added the firm.

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Tech Mahindra Q4: Other Key Highlights

At the operating level, Tech Mahindra reported an EBIT of 2,084 crore for the quarter, registering a 10.2% sequential rise and a sharp 48.3% YoY growth. EBIT margin expanded to 13.8%. Earnings per share came in at 15.24.

On the business front, the company maintained strong deal momentum, with quarterly deal wins continuing to exceed the $1 billion mark for successive quarters. This reflects improving client spending and better deal conversion. The company secured several large, multi-year contracts across telecom, BFSI, manufacturing, and energy segments, including AI-led transformation and managed services deals.

Management highlighted a growing shift towards an AI-driven operating model, with deeper integration of AI across service lines and delivery platforms. This transition is helping drive automation-led efficiencies and supporting a move towards higher-margin offerings.

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From an operational standpoint, total headcount stood at 1,47,623 at the end of the quarter, while attrition remained stable at 12.1%. Cash and cash equivalents were reported at 8,456 crore.

The IT stock recovered from intraday losses following the results announcement, rebounding as much as 7% from the day’s low. It was last trading at 1,464, still down 2.5% in late afternoon trade.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

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