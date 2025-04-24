Tech Mahindra Q4 Results: Cons PAT soars 76.5% YoY to ₹1,166.7 crore

Tech Mahindra Q4 Results: IT services company Tech Mahindra on Thursday reported a 76.5% growth in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4FY25). The bottom line stood at ₹1,166.7 crore (attributable to shareholders of the company), compared to ₹661 crore reported in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations in Q4FY25 stood at ₹13,384 crore, marking a 4% increase from ₹12,871 crore in the year-ago period.

In dollar terms, the revenue for the reported quarter stood at $1,549 million, flat YoY, and declined 1.2% QoQ.

Tech Mahindra's Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) for Q4FY25 stood at ₹18,674 crore, reflecting a 3.2% increase on a QoQ basis and a 32.65% rise YoY.

The technology company reported that its total number of employees is 148,731, which is a decrease of 1,757 compared to the previous quarter and an increase of 3,276 compared to the same period last year.

The IT company has also announced a final dividend of ₹30 per share for the fiscal year 2025.

“This year, we delivered operational excellence by achieving a 60% increase in operating profit through strong execution, operational leverage, and cost management. We raised our dividend per share by 12.5% and returned 85% of our free cash flow to shareholders, reflecting our commitment to capital allocation policy,” said Rohit Anand, Chief Financial Officer.

Additionally, Mohit Joshi, the CEO and Managing Director of Tech Mahindra, mentioned that this year they have established a solid base for their transformation journey. By making strategic investments in their workforce, leadership, and skills, they have set themselves up to speed up their strategic plans. The company's deal wins totaling $2.7 billion indicate a 42% increase from the previous year and serve as strong confirmation of the strength of their client relationships.

