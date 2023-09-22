Tech Mahindra’s turnaround in the offing; ICICI Securities upgrades stock to Buy, raises target price2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 10:36 AM IST
Analysts believe that Tech Mahindra’s EBIT margin can improve to ~15 - 16%, i.e. by ~500 – 600 basis points (bps) over FY24-26 as compared to Street’s estimate of 13.2% in FY26.
Tech Mahindra share price gained over a percent to hite a fresh 52-high of ₹1,310.80 apiece on the BSE Friday. The stock has rallied more than 27% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and has sharply outperformed the Nifty IT index that has gained over 14% during the period. The outperformance in Tech Mahindra shares comes despise the company delivering weak results over the past three quarters.
