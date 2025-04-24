Mint Market

Tech Mahindra share price climbs 2% ahead of Q4 results today; here’s what experts expect from IT firm’s Q4 earnings

Tech Mahindra's share price rose 1.9% to an intraday high of 1466.05 on April 24, despite a weak market. The stock has rebounded nearly 2% in April after four months of decline, but is still down 16% year-to-date.

Nishant Kumar
Updated24 Apr 2025, 10:10 AM IST
Tech Mahindra’s share price climbed 2 per cent in the morning trade on the BSE on Thursday ahead of the IT player’s Q4 results. (Image: Pixabay)

Tech Mahindra share price traded with decent gains in the morning session of trade on Thursday, April 24, in an otherwise weak market. Tech Mahindra share price opened at 1,450.45 against its previous close of 1,439.30 and climbed 1.9 per cent to an intraday high of 1466.05. Around 10 AM, Tech Mahindra share price traded 0.90 per cent higher at 1,452.10. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.22 per cent down at 79,938 at that time.

After declining for four straight months, Tech Mahindra’s share price has rebounded in April, rising nearly 2 per cent so far this month. Year-to-date, the stock is down nearly 16 per cent. The IT stock hit a 52-week low of 1,172.55 on April 25 and a 52-week high of 1,807.40 on December 12 last year.

Tech Mahindra Q4 results preview

Tech Mahindra will declare its March quarter (Q4FY25) results today (Thursday, 24th April, 2025). Along with the Q4 earnings, the IT company may also announce an interim dividend for the last financial year (FY25).

More to come...

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.

First Published:24 Apr 2025, 10:10 AM IST
