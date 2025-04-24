Tech Mahindra share price climbs 2% ahead of Q4 results today; here’s what experts expect from IT firm’s Q4 earnings

Tech Mahindra share price traded with decent gains in the morning session of trade on Thursday, April 24, in an otherwise weak market. Tech Mahindra share price opened at ₹1,450.45 against its previous close of ₹1,439.30 and climbed 1.9 per cent to an intraday high of ₹1466.05. Around 10 AM, Tech Mahindra share price traded 0.90 per cent higher at ₹1,452.10. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.22 per cent down at 79,938 at that time.

Advertisement

After declining for four straight months, Tech Mahindra’s share price has rebounded in April, rising nearly 2 per cent so far this month. Year-to-date, the stock is down nearly 16 per cent. The IT stock hit a 52-week low of ₹1,172.55 on April 25 and a 52-week high of ₹1,807.40 on December 12 last year.

Tech Mahindra Q4 results preview Tech Mahindra will declare its March quarter (Q4FY25) results today (Thursday, 24th April, 2025). Along with the Q4 earnings, the IT company may also announce an interim dividend for the last financial year (FY25).

More to come...

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.