Tech Mahindra share price continues to be the top gainer today
- Tech Mahindra stock price was up about 5.8% on February 15, and today it has opened another 2-3% higher
The Tech Mahindra share price has been in an upswing since yesterday. The stock has risen more than ₹100, or more than 6%, since yesterday. It was the top gainer among Sensex stocks on February 15 and continued to gain another 2-3% today.
