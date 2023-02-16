Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Tech Mahindra share price continues to be the top gainer today
The Tech Mahindra share price has been in an upswing since yesterday. The stock has risen more than 100, or more than 6%, since yesterday. It was the top gainer among Sensex stocks on February 15 and continued to gain another 2-3% today.

On February 16, Tech Mahindra share price opened at 1,072.05 versus previous close of 1,070.85 and then added to the gains touching a high of 1,103.60 on BSE at the time of writing this copy.

On February 15, Tech Mahindra rose the most among Sensex stocks by 5.79%.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

