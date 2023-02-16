Tech Mahindra share price continues to be the top gainer today

Tech Mahindra share price continues to be the top gainer today1 min read . 09:51 AM IST
- Tech Mahindra stock price was up about 5.8% on February 15, and today it has opened another 2-3% higher
The Tech Mahindra share price has been in an upswing since yesterday. The stock has risen more than ₹100, or more than 6%, since yesterday. It was the top gainer among Sensex stocks on February 15 and continued to gain another 2-3% today.
On February 16, Tech Mahindra share price opened at ₹1,072.05 versus previous close of ₹1,070.85 and then added to the gains touching a high of ₹1,103.60 on BSE at the time of writing this copy.
On February 15, Tech Mahindra rose the most among Sensex stocks by 5.79%.
(This is a developing story. More to come)
