Tech Mahindra share price cracks over 6% after Q3 result; what should you do?
Tech Mahindra share price cracked over 5 per cent in early deals on the BSE on Thursday, January 25.
Tech Mahindra share price cracked over 6 per cent in early deals on the BSE on Thursday, January 25, a day after the company released its December quarter scorecard. Tech Mahindra share price opened at ₹1,349.65 against the previous close of ₹1,407.75 and soon fell over 6 per cent to hit the level of ₹1,322. Around 9:20 am, the stock traded 5.53 per cent lower at ₹1,329.95.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started