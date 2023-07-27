Shares of Tech Mahindra fell over 5 per cent in early trade on Thursday (July 27) on BSE a day after the company reported its Q1FY24 earnings. The stock opened at ₹1,100.05 against the previous close of ₹1144.05 and fell 5.4 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹1,082.55.

Shares of Tech Mahindra have underperformed the benchmark Sensex in the last one year. Tech Mahindra shares are up 16 per cent in the last one year against a 21 per cent gain in the equity benchmark Sensex. However, the BSE IT index gained just about 8 per cent in the same period.

Tech Mahindra Q1 results: Tech Mahindra's revenue for Q1FY24 fell 4.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) but rose 3.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹13,159 crore. Consolidated PAT (profit after tax) for the quarter under review came at ₹693 crore, down 38 per cent QoQ and 38.8 per cent YoY.

EBITDA for Q1FY24 came at ₹1,338 crore, down 33.8 per cent QoQ and 28.8 per cent YoY. Earnings per share (EPS) was at ₹7.82.

The company's deal wins were soft in Q1FY24 while headcount fell 6.2 per cent YoY and 2.7 per cent QoQ.

Brokerages remain cautious

Many brokerage firms have pessimistic views on Tech Mahindra as they believe macroeconomic headwinds will continue to keep the sector under pressure and continued pressure in the CME (communications, media and entertainment) vertical will weigh on Tech Mahindra's growth.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a neutral view on Tech Mahindra stock with a target price of ₹1,080 as it said Tech Mahindra delivered a weak Q1FY24 performance, missing its estimates.

"The weakness was primarily due to a slowdown in CME, while the Enterprise segment saw a marginal dip versus Q4FY23. Tech Mahindra delivered weak TCV (total contract value) for the second straight quarter at $359 million, down 39 per cent QoQ after a 25 per cent QoQ decline in Q4," Motilal Oswal observed.

"We remain on the sidelines as we feel the current valuation fairly factors in the uncertainties around growth and margin. We cut our FY24/FY25 EPS (earnings per share) estimates by 8-10 per cent on weak margin and muted outlook," said Motilal.

"Although its 1Q performance was weak, Tech Mahindra’s high exposure to the communications vertical offers a potential opportunity, as a broader 5G rollout is likely to result in a new spending cycle in this space. Near-term growth remains weak and we await greater comfort on margins. We value the stock at 17 times FY25E EPS," Motilal Oswal said.

Brokerage Nirmal Bang has maintained a 'sell' call on Tech Mahindra with a target price of ₹944, implying a 17 per cent downside.

Nirmal Bang said Tech Mahindra's Q1FY24 revenue growth was much below its estimates.

"Tech Mahindra called Q1FY24 a ‘blip’ though Tech Mahindra has been delivering such negative surprises more frequently than its tier-1 peers over the last 5-10 years," Nirmal Bang said.

"We continue to believe that the worst on the US macro front is ahead of us and not behind us and that customer spending will remain constrained. Hence, we are cautious about the IT sector and Tech Mahindra," said Nirmal Bang.

"We suspect FY25 earnings may not be as robust as consensus (including us) expects as the US recession gets pushed back into 2024. While we have cut EPS estimates across FY25-FY26 on lower revenue, for FY24 that has been because of both lower revenue and margin. While we have hope in Mohit Joshi, a sustainable turnaround on both revenue growth and margins will require some heavy lifting. This hope is the reason why we have not cut our FY25-FY26 margin estimates," Nirmal Bang said.

Among the global brokerage firms, Jefferies maintained an 'underperform' view on the stock with a target price of ₹900, reported CNBC-TV18.

Jefferies, as CNBC-TV18 reported, said a sharp 9 per cent QoQ decline in CME vertical and single-digit margin were key negative surprises in Tech Mahindra's Q1 results. Jefferies added that continued pressure in CME vertical and headcount decline does not bode well for growth.

Jefferies has cut FY24-26 earnings estimates by 4-20 per cent on lower growth and margin, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.